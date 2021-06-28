iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 129,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

