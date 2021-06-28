iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.58 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

