Italo Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last week, Italo has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $25,486.85 and $315.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00164670 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,060.45 or 0.99480001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.