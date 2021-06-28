JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the May 31st total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 236,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

JAKK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.30. 593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.80.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.57) by $1.80. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 646.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

