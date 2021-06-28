JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JDSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:JDSPY opened at $13.16 on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

