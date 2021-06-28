JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 487.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $$13.16 during trading on Monday. 58 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

