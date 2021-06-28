Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $8.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

ACN opened at $294.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $297.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

