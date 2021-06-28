Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Poxel S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PXXLF)

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poxel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Poxel’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

OTCMKTS PXXLF opened at $8.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.11. Poxel has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

