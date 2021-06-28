Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $878,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.