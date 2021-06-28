Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of VMC opened at $177.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $111.51 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $172,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $77,151,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 94.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 386,805 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

