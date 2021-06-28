Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.29) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KROS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.52. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total value of $659,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,322 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,531 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

