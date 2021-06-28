Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 125.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,076,000 after acquiring an additional 918,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,268,000 after purchasing an additional 310,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,963,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,150,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

