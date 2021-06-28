Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AmerisourceBergen in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.34 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

