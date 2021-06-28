Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 494.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
JROOF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.69. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,276. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.97.
Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Energy Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.