Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Short Interest Update

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 494.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JROOF stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.69. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,276. Jericho Energy Ventures has a twelve month low of 0.08 and a twelve month high of 0.97.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021. Jericho Energy Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

