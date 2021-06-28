Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 1,578.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jervois Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,250. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.
Jervois Mining Company Profile
