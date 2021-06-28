Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 1,578.8% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jervois Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,250. Jervois Mining has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

