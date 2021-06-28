Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Down 91.3% in June

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JYAC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,753. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Jiya Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

