JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $13.00 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

