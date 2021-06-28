JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $13.00 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile
