John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.