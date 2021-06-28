John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

