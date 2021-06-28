John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WDGJF stock remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.