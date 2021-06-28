JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $152.77. 270,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

