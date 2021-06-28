JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,866 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of Perficient worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient stock opened at $80.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

