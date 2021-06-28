JUST (JST) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, JUST has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $105.62 million and $84.01 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

