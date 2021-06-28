K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,054 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 2.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

