Kairos Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 5th (OTCMKTS:KAIRU)

Kairos Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:KAIRU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 5th. Kairos Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of KAIRU opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07. Kairos Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAIRU. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,436,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,739,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,775,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,717,000.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

