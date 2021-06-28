KB Home to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of KBH opened at $40.07 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2,948.6% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 395,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

