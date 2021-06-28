Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 20.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 56.6% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $23,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:K opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

