Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Argus raised their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

