Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

RNO opened at €35.26 ($41.48) on Monday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.52.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

