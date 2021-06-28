KeyCorp Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

