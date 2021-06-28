KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 749,850 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after purchasing an additional 52,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

