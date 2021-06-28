Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.41.

Several brokerages have commented on KEYUF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Keyera has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

