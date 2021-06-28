King DAG Market Cap Reaches $19.04 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $19.04 million and approximately $36,102.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00054911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.23 or 0.00651972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00039039 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

