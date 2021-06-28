KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,773 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of KLA worth $556,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,403. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.