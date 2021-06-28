Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the May 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KLBAY stock remained flat at $$10.82 during trading on Monday. 3,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. Klabin has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Klabin had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $634.21 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

