Knekted Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 32.7% against the dollar. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $133,519.07 and $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Knekted

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

