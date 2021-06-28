Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KNCRF remained flat at $$44.00 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22. Konecranes has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

