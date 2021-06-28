Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 764,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.66% of Kornit Digital worth $75,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,832,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $35,401,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after purchasing an additional 267,391 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $124.00 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $127.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Article: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.