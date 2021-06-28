Krios Hits Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Krios has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $197.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007749 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.02 or 0.01282480 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

