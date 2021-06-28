L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LB opened at $72.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

