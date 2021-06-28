Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,038 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lam Research worth $120,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX stock opened at $630.44 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $625.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.