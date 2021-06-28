Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $10,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after buying an additional 400,103 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $184.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

