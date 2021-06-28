Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Cuts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,910 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.87% of American Campus Communities worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACC opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.16%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

