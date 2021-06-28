Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $225.42 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 7.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of Equinix worth $225,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,718,000 after buying an additional 48,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

