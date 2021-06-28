Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Invests $36.18 Million in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,109,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,184,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.72% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MGP opened at $36.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.61%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

