Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 167,601 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,601 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty makes up 2.4% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Agree Realty worth $77,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,721 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 107,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

