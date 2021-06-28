Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases 199,139 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 5.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.39% of Public Storage worth $166,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,132,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. UBS Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.13.

PSA opened at $304.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.64. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

