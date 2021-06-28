Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,170 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.21% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $136,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 255,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 173,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.87 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,628 shares of company stock worth $4,220,584. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.