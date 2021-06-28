Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 1,773.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 65,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,668. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

