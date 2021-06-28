LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

LEGIF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEGIF stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $127.90 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.31.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.