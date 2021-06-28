Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 1,588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGGNY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

